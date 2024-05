Proteas to play four Tests in SA summer, women to face England: All the fixtures

There will be plenty of action in Novermber, December and January to keep cricket fans happy.

The Proteas men’s team will play four Tests over the SA summer. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Proteas men’s team will take on Sri Lanka in two Tests in late November and early December and then face off with Pakistan in a further two Tests from Boxing Day and early in the new year in 2025.

These four Tests are all the Proteas men’s team will play in the coming summer while the Proteas women’s team will take on England in mid-December, in Bloemfontein. This will be the first time since 2002 that the SA women’s team play a Test on home soil.

These fixtures for the South African summer were announced by Cricket South Africa on Friday.

The men’s and women’s teams will also play a bunch of ODI and T20 matches from November through to December.

A South African A team will also take on their A counterparts from Sri Lanka in three 50-over matches and two four-day matches in South Africa at the end of the year.

The men’s Tests against Sri Lanka will be played in Durban between November 27 and December 1 and in Gqeberha between December 5 and 9.

The Pakistan Tests are scheduled for Centurion (December 26-30) and Cape Town (January 3-7).

Here are all the fixtures:

South Africa ‘A’ Tour against Sri Lanka ‘A’

One-Day Matches

Saturday, 31 August

South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Monday, 02 September

South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Wednesday, 04 September

South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Four-Day Matches

8 – 11 September

South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

15 – 18 September

South Africa A vs Sri Lanka A – Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Proteas Men’s Inbound Tour against Sri Lanka

Test Series

27 November – 1 December at 9.30am

South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

5 – 9 December at 10.30am

South Africa vs Sri Lanka – St George’s Park, Gqeberha

Proteas Men’s Inbound Tour against Pakistan

T20I Series

Tuesday, 10 December at 6pm

South Africa vs Pakistan – Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Friday, 13 December at 6pm

South Africa vs Pakistan – SuperSport Park, Centurion

Saturday, 14 December at 6pm

South Africa vs Pakistan – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

ODI Series

Tuesday, 17 December at 2pm

South Africa vs Pakistan – Boland Park, Paarl

Thursday, 19 December at 2pm

South Africa vs Pakistan – Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Sunday, 22 December at 2pm – Pink Day

South Africa vs Pakistan – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Test Series

26 – 30 December at 10am

South Africa vs Pakistan – SuperSport Park, Centurion

3 – 7 January at 10.30am

South Africa vs Pakistan – Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Proteas Women Inbound Tour against England

T20I Series

Sunday, 24 November at 2pm

South Africa vs England – Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London

Wednesday, 27 November at 6pm

South Africa vs England – Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Saturday, 30 November at 6pm

South Africa vs England – SuperSport Park, Centurion

ODI Series

Wednesday, 4 December at 2pm

South Africa vs England – Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

Sunday, 8 December at 10am – Black Day

South Africa vs England – Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

Wednesday, 11 December at 2pm

South Africa vs England – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Test

15 – 18 December at 10.30pm

South Africa vs England – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein