PODCAST: Kia bakkie to rival Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger?

Kia says the Tasman will be relevant in the South African market where bakkies are king.

The long-awaited Kia bakkie project is nearing conclusion and set to be unveiled before the end of the year. And Kia South Africa has indicated that we can expect the Tasman in Mzansi.

In The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, Jaco van der Merwe and Charl Bosch take a closer look at the Kia Tasman bakkie. They discuss where it could fit into the local market in trying to determine whether Mzansi’s top-selling bakkies, Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger, should take notice of this development.

While Australia will be a key market for the Tasman – hence the choice of name – being Kia SA is excited by its local potential. Mzansi is bakkie country and the Toyota Hilux is not only the best-selling bakkie every, but overall best-selling vehicle too.

Kia bakkie ‘relevant to SA’

“The fact that the Kia brand has taken so long for this product to come into fruition shows that we have big aspirations,” says Kia South Africa CEO Gary Scott.

“Yes, the Tasman name obviously makes it relevant to Australia, but I think it is just as relevant in South Africa.

“Where we position the Tasman will be very important. We need to show respect to the bakkie market in South Africa in determining where it will fit in.

“We don’t want to be like others and come with big aspirations but unable to pull it off.”

Teaser campaign

Official teaser images of the Kia bakkie were released last month, with the Tasman sporting colourful camouflage. Styling at the front looks to resemble the electric EV9, with no details on the interior disclosed.

The teaser images only include a double cab, but the range is set to include single and extended cab variants.

It is reported that the tried and trusted 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine will power the Kia bakkie. It’s 148kW of power is on par with the 2.8-litre 150kW Toyota Hilux and 2.0-litre biturbo 154kW Ford Ranger. The 440Nm of torque is slightly down on the pair’s 500Nm.