LISTEN: Rugby World Cup special: Can the Boks win a fourth title?

It's the Rugby World Cup ... and don't forget the Proteas are in action against the Australians in an ODI series.

It’s here!

After an enthralling four-year cycle of thrilling rugby, it is now the turn of the Rugby World Cup to churn the emotions again as the world’s best teams collide over the next seven weeks in France.

Friday’s opener between France and New Zealand could shape Pool A and more specifically, potentially give us an indication of who the Boks’ quarterfinal opponents may just be if they advance.

Host Trevor Cramer is joined on this week’s Talking Point by senior Citizen rugby writer Ross Roche, who wears both a rugby and a cricket cap this week.

Trevor and Ross look at the World Cup from a Springbok perspective, the first burst of fixtures, the merits – or de-merits – of the pool structure where three of the world’s top five teams will go no further than beyond the semi-finals, the dark horses and…can the Scots shock the Boks?

And of course…the fully loaded question – taking patriotism totally out of the equation – Do the Boks have the armoury to win a record fourth World Cup?

Ross then switches caps as he offers his hard-hitting views on the state of South African cricket as they engage Australia in the best-of-five ODI series with the 50-over World Cup in India just less than four weeks away and a post-mortem of their dismal performance in the T20 series against the Aussies.

Plus…Our GOLD STAR and FLOP of the Week feature.