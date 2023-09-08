Proteas let it slip against Australia, admits ‘disappointed’ Bavuma

"When you get given a sniff against a team like Australia you've got to take it."

Temba Bavuma made an unbeaten century against Australia, but it was not enough to carry his team to victory. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Having allowed their opponents to snatch victory from their grasp, captain Temba Bavuma admitted the Proteas could only blame themselves for their defeat to Australia in the first match of their ODI series.

Their three-wicket win in Bloemfontein on Thursday night was the fourth straight victory for Australia on their tour of SA after they triumphed in all three T20 games in Durban last week.

Chasing 223 runs to win, Australia were struggling at 113/7, needing 110 runs with just three wickets left. But Marnus Labuschagne (80 not out) and Ashton Agar (48 not out) combined in a match-winning stand for the eighth wicket to carry their side across the line.

AUSTRALIA WIN



The Proteas fought long and hard but it was not to be as Austraila came back. Skipper Temba Bavuma's fantastic 114 runs led the charge as 🇿🇦 posted a total of 222 🏏 #BePartOfIt #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/ZaLoEhYwHy September 7, 2023

“If you get a team in that position, you expect yourselves to be able to clean the game,” Bavuma said.

“We always speak about being relentless and when you get given a sniff against a team like Australia you’ve got to take it.

“I think if the situation was reversed and we were 113/7 and they were bowling, they would have prided themselves in being able to clean up the game.”

Captain fantastic

Bavuma was spectacular after the hosts lost the toss, contributing an unbeaten century (114) to carry his bat through the innings, but he did not receive enough support from his teammates with bat or ball.

He did, however, feel there were positives they could take into the rest of the five-match ODI series.

“Obviously it’s disappointing that we weren’t able to finish off the game but I think we can also take whatever confidence there is from the fact that we were able to get them into that position,” the skipper said.

Bavuma struggled with cramps while the Proteas were fielding, and he had to leave the field, but he believed he would be ready to play in the second ODI in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

“It was more precautionary because my hammy (hamstring) felt tight, so I think I’ll be fine.”