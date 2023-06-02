LISTEN: URC post-mortem and a bit on the Boks

By Trevor Cramer

With the dust having settled and the trophy back in European hands, two of our esteemed sports journalists help unpack the key elements and deliver their post-mortems of the United Rugby Championship (URC) Grand Final last week between the Stormers and Munster.

In this week’s edition of Talking Point, host Trevor Cramer is joined by the Head of Citizen Sport, Jacques van der Westhuyzen and senior Citizen rugby scribe Ross Roche.

Passing the ball across to one another at lightning speed, the knowledgeable panellists share their respective URC report cards, compare notes and give us all the takeaways from a dramatic URC final which could have gone either way.

Bok squad

The URC was certainly a good pointer in terms of how the Springbok squad might take shape in the next few months. The curtailed Rugby Championship ahead in July then it’s full steam ahead for the World Cup in France.

The nucleus of the Bok squad to the World Cup will in all likelihood feature a good number of players who were part of the Class of 2019.

Our panel, among other issues, explore who’s hot and who’s not, and who might, or might not, be on that plane to France in September as well as the potential roadblocks and challenges.

Also find out who Trevor and the panel’s FLOP of the Week is and who is worthy of the GOLD STAR in this popular insert.

Enjoy!