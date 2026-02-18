‘Right man for the job’: Sharks make JP permanent, appoint Mathie in attack

Meanwhile, former attack coach Dave Williams was made general manager and former director of rugby Neil Powell was appointed head of junior rugby.

The Sharks have made interim coach JP Pietersen’s role permanent while also making several other leadership appointments, including installing Scott Mathie as attack coach from next season, just days after the former Sharks scrumhalf left Edinburgh’s coaching ranks.

Former attack coach, Dave Williams, who recently took up a consulting role with the USA Eagles, has been made general manager at the Sharks.

The Durban union announced on Wednesday its appointments following a comprehensive and objective review and restructuring of its high-performance system. These, it said, would reinforce the club’s commitment to sustainable high performance, organisational alignment and long-term commercial growth.

Sharks back Pietersen

Sharks controlling owner Marco Masotti said, “We want to be special. Our goal is a rugby business that ensures that the Sharks compete for a trophy in every competition…

“Our high-performance plan addresses the many facets and challenges of our rugby business. It draws on the storied history of the Sharks and our unique culture and ambition to take our club into the future.”

The Sharks have won five out of seven matches since Pietersen took over from John Plumtree. These include impressive back-to-back wins against the previously undefeated Stormers.

The Sharks have risen from 14th to ninth on the United Rugby Championship table since then. They are poised to secure the URC’s SA Shield if they beat the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Sharks CEO Shaun Bryans called Pietersen’s appointment a natural progression the union is “extremely confident” in.

“He has proven that he is the right man for the job, building on the strong foundations laid down by his predecessor,” Bryans said.

Pleased Sharks coach JP Pietersen celebrates with captain Andre Esterhuizen after their URC win over the Bulls at Kings Park. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

“This is the start of a new and exciting era of Sharks rugby, founded on mutual respect, passion and pride in what this jersey has meant over the years and what it will continue to stand for…

“Performance matters, and the improvement we have seen over the past two months is measurable and tangible.”

Pietersen gratefully accepted the role, saying the Sharks jersey “shaped who I am”.

“The Sharks have given me everything in my career, so to be entrusted with leading this team is something I do not take lightly.

“I am incredibly proud, but more than that, I am hungry to keep pushing this group forward”.

Mathie, Williams and Powell take on new roles at Sharks

Bryans added that Mathie would strengthen the Sharks’ technical capability while adding depth to the coaching group.

“Having grown up in Durban, Scott has a deep connection to Durban and the Sharks, where he has over 40 caps as a player.

“His international experience in the United States and Europe will further strengthen our URC coaching line-up.”

Williams’ new role as general manager will be to provide direction and operational oversight of all high-performance functions for both senior and junior rugby.

Former director of rugby, Neil Powell was appointed as head of junior rugby.

New structure at the Sharks

The Sharks said it would implement a revised professional rugby structure designed to enhance communication, strategic alignment, and on-field performance outcomes.

The new structure will support both the Senior and Junior rugby programmes and will comprise the following departments:

Medical Health & Recovery Athletic Performance Data, AI & Analytics Operations & Logistics Technique & Skills (New) Player Affairs & Culture (New)

Other appointments include Rory Duncan as chief of staff.