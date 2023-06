It was a bittersweet moment for South African rugby fans earlier this week when the 100 days to the Rugby World Cup mark was passed on Wednesday. Although it is exciting times, with the Springbok squad set to gather in Pretoria on 11 June ahead of the Rugby Championship which kicks off in July, fans will likely still remember that this year’s World Cup should have been hosted in SA. ALSO READ: 100 days to Rugby World Cup kick-off - 5 key questions about the Boks In 2017 France were bizarrely voted in as the 2023 World Cup hosts, despite...

It was a bittersweet moment for South African rugby fans earlier this week when the 100 days to the Rugby World Cup mark was passed on Wednesday.

Although it is exciting times, with the Springbok squad set to gather in Pretoria on 11 June ahead of the Rugby Championship which kicks off in July, fans will likely still remember that this year’s World Cup should have been hosted in SA.

In 2017 France were bizarrely voted in as the 2023 World Cup hosts, despite World Rugby having recommended South Africa as the preferred destination for the showpiece event after an independent review of the three nations that had submitted bids to host.

It was the first and only time that the recommended destination of the World Cup had been ignored, and many people questioned why the vote had been secret, despite the recommendation having been made public.

Many speculated and still believe today that a number of dodgy deals were struck by the French Rugby Union to secure the vote.

Those suspicions have been bolstered in recent times after former French Rugby President Bernard Laporte was convicted of corruption last year, while 2023 Rugby World Cup CEO Claude Atcher, who played a pivotal role in securing France the World Cup, was sacked after an investigation into his poor conduct.

Scandal plagued

Other scandals that have plagued France in the lead up to the World Cup include former players Sabastien Chabal, who is an ambassador for the event, and Henry Mioch being able to buy hundreds of tickets for the event despite there being a cap on the number being sold.

It is thus extremely disappointing for local fans to think of how SA’s legitimate bid was turned down, for what is now turning out to be a scandal plagued World Cup.

Despite all of this a World Cup is always an exciting occasion, and the French fans will be thrilled to see the event back in their country for the second time in 16 years.

The 2007 event was held in France and ended with the Boks being crowned champions for a second time, and maybe they can find some inspiration from missing out on hosting the event and put that into clinching what would now be their fourth title if they can retain their crown this year.