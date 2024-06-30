Sport

Lloyd Harris carries SA hopes at Wimbledon

Harris won all three of his matches in the Wimbledon qualifying tournament.

Lloyd Harris

Lloyd Harris will represent South Africa at the prestigious Wimbledon tournament. Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Having progressed through the qualifying tournament, Lloyd Harris will be the lone SA representative in the main draw of the annual Wimbledon Championship, which starts at the All England Club in London on Monday.

Harris, who reached the US Open quarterfinals in 2021, has struggled to regain his best form after battling with injuries in recent years.

In his last eight Grand Slam tournaments he has failed to progress beyond the second round.

Finding form

He would have received a boost in confidence this week, however, booking his spot in the main draw by winning all three of his matches in the Wimbledon qualifying tournament.

The 27-year-old South African’s spirits would also have been raised after he secured victory at the three ATP Challenger tournaments over the last few months.

Harris will face 19-year-old American player Alex Michelsen in the first round, as he looks to reach the second round at Wimbledon for only the second time in his career.

Tennis Town fan park

Meanwhile, in an attempt to bring the Wimbledon tournament closer to local fans, Tennis South Africa will host the Amex Tennis Town fan park throughout the tournament.

The Tennis Town at Montecasino will be open between 5-14 July (from 1pm to around 10pm) and will host up to 1,500 people per day.

