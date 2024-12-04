Mangaung stun title holders Johannesburg at national netball champs

None of the senior A-division teams remained unbeaten after two days of competition.

Sezika Adoons of Mangaung and Alex Meimaris of Johannesburg reach for the ball during the crunch clash between last year’s finalists at the Spar National Netball Championships at Ellis Park on Tuesday. Picture: Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images

Mangaung stuck up their hands among the favourites for the senior A-division title after handing defending champions Johannesburg their first loss of the Spar National Netball Championships at Ellis Park on Tuesday.

Having lost to Johannesburg in last year’s final, Mangaung made a statement by securing a 50-47 win on day two of the annual tournament.

Mangaung coach Martha Mosoahle-Samm was delighted to see her team standing up against the title holders.

“It was extremely important for us, especially after losing to Cape Winelands yesterday… coming in and winning that big match for us was very necessary and I think it was really a confidence booster,” said Mosoahle-Samm.

Ready for battle

Aside from their win over Johannesburg, Mangaung also picked up victories against Nelson Mandela Bay and the SA U21 side on day two.

“I am 100 percent confident, especially after this morning’s performance (against Johannesburg),” said Mosoahle-Samm.

“Every coach comes in confident, but it’s going to be tough and the girls are expecting it, so we’re ready… and I think we showed this morning how badly we want it.”

Other results

Johannesburg bounced back from their loss to Manguang, beating Ekurhuleni 63-32, and then inflicted a first defeat on Cape Town, beating them 58-42 in the final match of the day.

This meant no A-division teams remained unbeaten after the second day of the tournament.

In other results, Cape Winelands also suffered their first loss of the competition, going down 41-39 to Dr Kenneth Kaunda, who won all three of their games on Tuesday, while Ekurhuleni were still in search of their first victory after losing all three of theirs.