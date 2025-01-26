Proteas coach Van Dyk pleased with ‘invaluable experience’ despite series defeat

Van Dyk was pleased with the fight shown by her side at stages during the three-match series against Jamaica.

Despite being handed a 3-0 series defeat against Jamaica, Proteas netball head coach Jenny van Dyk believes her team are on the right track as they look ahead to major international championships over the next few years.

With the national team playing higher-ranked opposition for the first time since Van Dyk was appointed, they were outplayed in all three matches, but Van Dyk was pleased with the fight shown by her side at stages during the series which concluded in Kingston on Sunday.

“We are beginning to build something special, and I think the Spar Proteas will be a force to be reckoned with in the next couple of years,” Van Dyk said.

Eager to face tough opposition

Though she had hoped the Proteas would win some matches on tour, Van Dyk said their campaign against the Sunshine Girls had given them some valuable experience.

However, in order to compete for medals at next year’s Commonwealth Games and the 2027 Netball World Cup, she felt they needed to play higher-ranked opposition more regularly.

“We are looking towards the Netball World Cup in 2027, but the next big thing is the Commonwealth Games in 14 months,” Van Dyk said.

“We’re aiming for a place in the semifinals, and to do that, we must beat one of the ‘big four’ (Australia, New Zealand, England and Jamaica), so it’s important that we play these teams.

“We have learned so much about our players and their potential in this series. The amount of experience our young players have gained from playing in this very tough series has been invaluable.”

Baby Proteas showcase their form

Meanwhile, the national U-21 team secured a cleansweep victory in their series against Jamaica.

Baby Proteas coach Precious Mthembu was delighted with her team’s performance as they looked ahead to the Netball World Youth Cup to be played in Gibraltar in September.

“We learnt a lot of lessons from the series. I am very pleased with the way the girls listened to instructions and followed them,” Mthembu said.