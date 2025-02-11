Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

11 Feb 2025

06:00 am

Smaller sports shine despite financial hurdles

South Africa’s national teams in hockey and netball are excelling, showing that with more support, they could reach even greater heights.

Smaller sports shine despite financial hurdles

Sanmarie Visser in action for the Proteas netball team during the Nations Cup final against England. Picture: Morgan Harlow

It’s tough fighting it out for recognition, sponsorships and viewership when it comes to the so-called smaller sports.

And when we say smaller sports we mean no disrespect.

We are just being brutally honest as football, rugby and cricket take the lion’s share of the money and attention.

Other sports like golf, athletics and swimming, when it comes to Olympic years, and tennis and mixed martial arts get some of the attention, but only when they are on the international stage.

The smaller sports are always up against it, with parents, athletes and private organisations having to fork out their own money just to get these teams and individuals to the events.

Domestically, they struggle, whereas most rugby, cricket and football teams don’t have this problem.

ALSO READ: Mustapha Cassiem shines bright as SA men’s indoor hockey team win bronze

With this in mind it was wonderful to see our national men’s hockey and women’s netball teams shining on the world stage.

The hockey team finished third at the Indoor World Cup in Croatia this weekend after beating Belgium 6-5 in the bronze medal match.

It was their highest finish in their history and Mustapha Cassiem – who scored 17 goals in Croatia – was named player of the tournament.

The women’s netball team narrowly lost 61-55 to England in the Nations Cup final in London.

They had beaten England earlier in the tournament and defeated Uganda and Malawi.

Let’s hope these teams only get more support and grow from here.

NOW READ: Head coach Van Dyk ‘proud’ of fighting Proteas despite defeat

Read more on these topics

Editorials hockey netball Sport

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa ‘Toy soldiers’: GNU parties divided on SANDF mission in DRC
South Africa ‘I don’t care’ – Malema hits back at Musk’s calls for him to be sanctioned and declared ‘international criminal’ [VIDEOS]
Local News Limpopo farmers use bee barriers to deter elephants
News ‘Thanks for the offer, but we owe it to our forebears’ – Afrikaners to Trump
South Africa Could AfriForum be prosecuted for treason?

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES