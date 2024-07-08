Sport

8 Jul 2024

11:21 am

In-form marathon runner Elroy Gelant sets sights on Paris Olympics

Gelant has won the SA marathon and half-marathon titles this year.

Elroy Gelant

Elroy Gelant will compete at his third Olympics in Paris next month. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Elroy Gelant dreams of returning home with an Olympic medal, but the experienced distance runner is not getting ahead of himself in the build-up to the Paris Games.

Gelant, a former national 5 000m record holder on the track, has had an awesome season on the road.

He set a marathon personal best of 2:08:56 in Seville in February and went on to win the national title in 2:09:32 in Durban in April, which was enough to secure a spot in the men’s 42.2km race at the Olympics, where he will turn out alongside compatriot Stephen Mokoka.

The 37-year-old athlete also won the SA half-marathon title in Gqeberha last month, clocking 1:03:54 in cold and wet conditions, and he showcased his form again over the weekend by setting a 10km personal best of 27:47 at the Absa Run Your City race in Durban.

Discipline and consistency

He credits the efforts of his coach, Jean Verster, and their training group in Potchefstroom for helping him find the best form of his career.

“Winter in Potchefstroom is really cold, but even if it’s minus two degrees, every morning at 4.45am we’re out,” Gelant said.

“We don’t miss one day, even if we’re sick, and I think that discipline and consistency has helped with my performances this year.”

Aiming for top 15

Gelant will compete at his third successive Olympics in the French capital, after finishing 13th in the 5 000m final at the Rio 2016 Games and taking 33rd place in the marathon in Tokyo three years ago.

And though he wants a medal in Paris, he says a top-15 finish will be sufficient in terms of his personal goals.

“When I train in the mornings I think of a medal, and everything I do, I’m thinking of a medal, but I need to be realistic,” he said.

“For me it will be really good if I can get in the top 15 and then work towards the World Championships (in Tokyo) next year.

“It’s been a bit of a breakthrough year for me, but I also can’t be in a hurry. Some of these things take time.”

