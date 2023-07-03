Hurdles star Marione Fourie ‘amazed’ by record-breaking form

By Wesley Botton

Rising star Marione Fourie admits she stunned herself over the weekend when she ripped a massive chunk off the South African 100m hurdles record.

Competing at a World Athletics Continental Tour meeting in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Fourie sliced herself over the barriers in the first-round heats, stopping the clock at 12.55 seconds. She went on to win the final later in the day in 12.80.

12.55s!!🔥

New South African Record ✅



Marione Fourie 🇿🇦 smashed her PB, storming across the finish of the women's 100mH race in La Chaux-de-Fonds with a time of 12.55s (1.0)!

Maayke Tjin-A-Lim 🇳🇱 was 2nd in a big PB of 12.66s while Lotta Harala 🇫🇮 ran 12.85s in 3rd. pic.twitter.com/GkRA0ycxLe— Oluwadare (@Track_Gazette) July 2, 2023

Her breakthrough result saw her shattering the national record of 12.76 which had been set by versatile compatriot Taylon Bieldt just four weeks earlier.

In the process, the 21-year-old athlete obliterated her personal best of 12.86 which she set last month, climbing to 10th place in the global rankings this year in her specialist event.

A moment to remember

Though she had been widely tipped to lower the national record, after showing promising form throughout the domestic season, Fourie admitted she was shocked to have run as fast as she did on Sunday.

“I had hoped to run 12.70, so I was amazed when I crossed the line and saw my time,” Fourie, a three-time national champion, told TuksSport.

ALSO READ: Sprint sensation Shaun Maswanganyi gives SA relay team a boost

“It is a moment I will remember for some time to come because I could not believe what I had achieved,” she added.

“I was certainly not thinking about setting a record. I was only hoping for a breakthrough race.”

Fourie said the result had given her a boost in confidence for the rest of the international season, including next month’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

“I am even more motivated now that it happened because the hard work and long hours are paying off.”

Other results

Meanwhile, two other SA athletes displayed impressive form in the build-up to the World Championships at the weekend.

Akani Simbine won the men’s 100m race in tough conditions at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm, clocking 10.03.

Zakithi Nene also earned a breakthrough Diamond League victory – the first of his career – by winning the men’s 400m race in the Swedish capital in 45.30.

“I am not sure what will be next as I need to sit down with my coach after today and analyse the race,” a delighted Nene said afterwards.

“I have been consistently running 45-lows, which is great, especially when the weather is bad like today.”

NOW READ: Caster Semenya has not given up on her career