Sates warns he will be in ‘better shape’ at world short-course champs

Wesley Botton

In just his second season as a growing force on the top-flight international circuit, swimming sensation Matthew Sates has fired a warning at his more experienced opponents, suggesting he will be ready to chase podium places at this year’s World Short-Course Championships.

After securing the overall short-course World Cup crown last year, Sates opened his title defence in style last week by raking in five medals at the opening leg of the series in Berlin.

And while he has his sights set on extending his lead at the top of the men’s standings at this weekend’s second World Cup gala in Toronto, he admits he’s not quite in his best shape just yet.

After missing out on the podium at this year’s Commonwealth Games, as well as the long-course World Championships, his recent form suggests he will be ready to shine at the short-course showpiece in Melbourne in December.

Learning curve

“Both the World Champs and Commonwealth Games were not great meets for me in terms of times and placings,” Sates told www.fina.org.

“But they have helped me understand better what I need to perform, as well as teaching me that resilience is key to being a pro athlete.”

Proving his 2021 short-course campaign was no fluke, after dominating the overall men’s competition last year, Sates already looks set to defend his World Cup title this season if he can maintain his momentum.

Matthew Sates during the men’s 400m individual medley final at the World Cup gala in Berlin. Picture: Getty Images

When he gets to Melbourne, however, he expects to go even quicker.

“Right now, my shape is pretty good for these World Cups,” said 19-year-old Sates, who recently returned to South Africa after a stint on the collegiate circuit in the United States.

“I’d say I’m at 90 percent, and when it comes to the world champs at the end of the year, I think I’ll be more rested and in a bit better shape for that one.”

The three-day World Cup gala starts in Toronto on Friday, and the third and final leg of the series will be held in Indianapolis next week.