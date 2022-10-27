South African DJ Lamiez Holworthy and her ‘stocko’ unwind in style

Lethabo Malatsi

South African DJ and radio presenter Lamiez Holworthy and her husband Khuli Chana unwind in style in their plush home.

Taking to her personal Instagram story, Lamiez shared how she spent her Wednesday alongside her family. The television personality who was casually unwinding on the pool deck, shared a clip of her husband diving into a pool during their leisure time.

She captioned the story: “Pool party for two le stocko @khulichana01.”

“Stocko” is a Spitori slang term, often used to refer to women who elevate the ambience of a social setting or party with their beauty and vibe. It has since become both a derogatory term used to refer to women at parties as well as a general slang term used to refer to one’s lover.

In the videos, Lamiez wore a multicoloured swimsuit while Khuli simply wore a blue shirt and shorts.

Picture: Insatgram story screengrab

Lamiez pays homage to her mom

The award-winning DJ laso expressed her love and gratitude to her mother on an Instagram post after bagging two awards at the Basadi in Music Awards this month.

She owes both awards to her mother as she had believed in her “when this was all just a dream”, Holworthy said.

“It took me 12 years… 12 whole years to build my brand [and] 12 years that weren’t always the easiest and truth is, I owe both awards to my mother. My mom who believed in me when this was all just a dream, who took money meant to pay the electricity bill and bought me headphones when I just started out (this meant that my family had to sit in the dark a little longer).

“My mom who drove me to gigs with my late dad in a security van because we didn’t have another car at home at the time. My mom who’s been my manager since day one,” she wrote.

Holworthy concluded she also owes “both awards to each and every loyal supporter who used their time and hard earned money to vote me”.

