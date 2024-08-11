Oldknow leads marathon runners home as Team SA close Olympic campaign

South Africa finished 42nd overall in the final standings with six medals.

The SA women’s marathon team (Gerda Steyn, Cian Oldknow and Irvette van Zyl) after the 42km race at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Anton Geyser

South Africa’s campaign came to a close at the Olympic Games in Paris on Sunday, with Cian Oldknow leading a trio of athletes across the line in the women’s marathon.

Oldknow, running only her third competitive marathon, took 32nd position in the 42km race in 2:30:29.

“It’s a really hard route. I was feeling good most of the way but the hills are definitely tough and those last three kays I really had to ‘vasbyt’. My legs were on fire,” Oldknow said.

“So a few girls passed me in the last little bit, but I was just trying to hang on and I’m glad I did. I’m really happy with my time and position. It was a great race and an amazing experience.”

Irvette van Zyl, a four-time Olympian, was 37th in 2:31:14. National record holder Gerda Steyn, who had a punishing racing schedule this year which saw her breaking three ultra-marathon records in the build-up to the Games, finished 45th in 2:32:51.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won the race in 2:22:55, setting a new Olympic record.

Elsewhere on Sunday morning, wrestler Steyn de Lange lost to Ukrainian Murazi McHedlidze in his men’s freestyle 97kg repechage contest.

Medal haul

The SA team will return home with six medals from the quadrennial multi-sport showpiece.

Breaststroke swimmer Tatjana Smith led the charge, securing gold and silver in the pool, while javelin thrower Jo-Ane van Dyk and the SA 4x100m relay team bagged silver medals, ending the track and field squad’s seven-year podium drought at major global championships.

Alan Hatherly secured bronze in the men’s mountain bike cross country race, and the Blitzboks snatched a surprise bronze in the men’s rugby sevens tournament.

South Africa finished 42nd in the medals table, with one gold, three silver and two bronze.