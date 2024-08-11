Sport

Home » Sport

Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

11 Aug 2024

11:01 am

Oldknow leads marathon runners home as Team SA close Olympic campaign

South Africa finished 42nd overall in the final standings with six medals.

SA women's marathon team

The SA women’s marathon team (Gerda Steyn, Cian Oldknow and Irvette van Zyl) after the 42km race at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Anton Geyser

South Africa’s campaign came to a close at the Olympic Games in Paris on Sunday, with Cian Oldknow leading a trio of athletes across the line in the women’s marathon.

Oldknow, running only her third competitive marathon, took 32nd position in the 42km race in 2:30:29.

“It’s a really hard route. I was feeling good most of the way but the hills are definitely tough and those last three kays I really had to ‘vasbyt’. My legs were on fire,” Oldknow said.

“So a few girls passed me in the last little bit, but I was just trying to hang on and I’m glad I did. I’m really happy with my time and position. It was a great race and an amazing experience.”

Irvette van Zyl, a four-time Olympian, was 37th in 2:31:14. National record holder Gerda Steyn, who had a punishing racing schedule this year which saw her breaking three ultra-marathon records in the build-up to the Games, finished 45th in 2:32:51.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won the race in 2:22:55, setting a new Olympic record.

Elsewhere on Sunday morning, wrestler Steyn de Lange lost to Ukrainian Murazi McHedlidze in his men’s freestyle 97kg repechage contest.

Medal haul

The SA team will return home with six medals from the quadrennial multi-sport showpiece.

Breaststroke swimmer Tatjana Smith led the charge, securing gold and silver in the pool, while javelin thrower Jo-Ane van Dyk and the SA 4x100m relay team bagged silver medals, ending the track and field squad’s seven-year podium drought at major global championships.

Alan Hatherly secured bronze in the men’s mountain bike cross country race, and the Blitzboks snatched a surprise bronze in the men’s rugby sevens tournament.

South Africa finished 42nd in the medals table, with one gold, three silver and two bronze.

Read more on these topics

Paris 2024 Olympics

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Police and private security are now the cowboys in SA’s crime Wild West
News ANC granted leave to appeal MK party trademark case at Supreme Court
Celebs And Viral Home Affairs finds evidence of fraud by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother
News Zuma’s ‘struggle’ to privately prosecute Ramaphosa continues [VIDEO]
South Africa Panga-wielding Pastor Mboro among four others to appear in Palm Ridge court

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES