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Oosthuizen out of 154th Open at Royal Birkdale, replaced by Potgieter

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

14 July 2026

09:32 am

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The year's final Major tees off on Thursday, with eight South Africans in the field.

Louis Oosthuizen

Louis Oosthuizen will miss the Open this week. Picture: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

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Former champion Louis Oosthuizen has been forced to withdraw from this week’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale after picking up a back injury.

Oosthuizen won the Open at St Andrew’s in 2010, his only Major triumph.

The popular South African golfer made the announcement late Monday.

“Not the update I was hoping to share. Unfortunately, due to a back injury, I’ve had to make the difficult decision to withdraw from both the Open Championship and LIV Golf’s JCB event.

“It’s incredibly disappointing to miss two events I always look forward to, but my priority now is to focus on my recovery and make sure I’m fully fit before returning to competition.”

The good news for South African golf fans is that Oosthuizen’s place in the field at the 154th Open, starting Thursday, will be taken by another South African in Aldrich Potgieter.

Potgieter gets in as the first reserve after missing out on direct entry through final qualifying on Monday.

The big-hitting South African needed a birdie on the last hole to force a playoff on Monday in qualifying but ultimately bogeyed the 18th after finding the sand with his approach for a level par round.

Potgieter, though in through the back door and due to Oosthuizen’s misfortune, will now tee off at 2.53pm on Thursday, alongside GolfRSA amateur Jack Buchanan and Swede Jesper Svensson.

There are six other South Africans in the field this week, namely, Hennie du Plessis, Casey Jarvis, Jayden Schaper, Michael Hollick, Shaun Norris and MJ Daffue.

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Golf Louis Oosthuizen Open championship

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