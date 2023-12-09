Oosthuizen, Schwartzel to duel for Alfred Dunhill Champs title

The SA golfing legends are five shots clear of their nearest rivals going into the final round at Leopard Creek.

Louis Oosthuizen shares the lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship going into the final round. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Good friends, Major winners and LIV Golf Tour team-mates Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel will go head to head for the Alfred Dunhill Championship title at Leopard Creek on Sunday.

It is expected to a thrilling final round shoot-out between two of South Africa’s biggest names in golf in the Sunshine Tour, DP World Tour co-sanctioned tournament, with both men on 15-under-par, five shots in front of their nearest rivals.

Both Oosthuizen and Schwartzel were in superb form on Saturday during their third rounds at the course that overlooks the Kruger National Park.

Major winners

Oosthuizen, who won the Open Championship at St Andrews in 2010, carded a third round nine-under-par 63, with seven birdies and an eagle, to tie the course record. He had shot 70 and 68 in his first and second rounds.

Schwartzel, who won the Masters in 2011, followed up his pair of 68s in the first and second rounds with a stunning seven-under-par 65 on Saturday. He recorded six birdies, an eagle and one bogey.

Charl Schwartzel is in the hunt again at Leopard Creek Country Club. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Oosthuizen, who has been runner-up twice at this tournament, is looking for his first win, while Schwartzel has won the famous leopard trophy four times.

Chasing pack

A whopping five shots back is England’s Andy Sullivan, who went around the course in 69 blows on Saturday to be 10-under-par, and South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who shot 68.

The two young pace-setters after the second round, South Africa’s Casey Jarvis and England’s Marco Penge had frustrating days on the course, recording scores of 74 and 72 respectively to be seven and six shots back.

The final round will tee off earlier than normal on Sunday as afternoon thunderstorms are expected in the Malelane area.

