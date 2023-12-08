Casey Jarvis leads Alfred Dunhill Champs after back to back 67s

There are a number of men in pursuit, including Major champions Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen.

Rising South African golf star Casey Jarvis is the man to catch at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek in Malelane, on the banks of the Kruger National Park, after carding a second round 67 on Friday to lead at 10-under-par at the halfway stage.

It was a second consecutive 67 for the 20-year-old who will go into Saturday’s third round with a one shot lead over England’s Marco Penge, who recorded a 66 on Friday to go with his opening round 69 to be nine-under par.

Both Jarvis and Penge earned their DP World Tour cards last month after finishing first and second in the Road to Mallorca standings.

Charl Schwartzel

Four players are tied third at eight-under-par, among them first round leader Robin Williams who followed up his 65 on Thursday with a 71 on Friday and former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel who needed 68 shots to get around the course on Friday, the same amount he needed on Thursday.

Also just two shots off the pace is young amateur Christo Lamprecht, who followed up his opening round 67 with a 69 on Friday.

Jarvis was again on top of his game on Friday, as he has been throughout the South African swing on the DP World Tour, co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour, in recent weeks.

Like he did in his opening round, he made just one bogey on Friday, at the par-four 17th hole, but he also made six birdies, to take the lead.

Schwartzel, a four-time winner at Leopard Creek, also enjoyed a good day with seven birdies but he also made three bogeys to set him back.

Louis Oosthuizen

Four players are tied seventh at seven-under-par just three shots off the pace, including former England’s Andy Sullivan and another young South Africa prospect Kyle Barker.

At six-under-par are among others Erik van Rooyen, a recent winner on the PGA Tour, who followed up his opening 68 with a 70, and former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen, who’s shot rounds of 70 and 68. He’s hunting his first Alfred Dunhill title, having been runner-up twice.

Also in the chasing group at six-under-par are young Jayden Schaper and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Among the players to miss the cut include Dan Bradbury, Branden Grace, Brandon Stone and Ryan van Velzen, who threatened at last week’s SA Open.

FULL LEADERBOARD