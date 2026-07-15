OPINION: It’s unlikely a South African will win the Open … but we can always hope

Ernie Els was the last major winner from this country, all the way back in 2012.

Which South African golfer will give locals someone to cheer for on the back nine at Royal Birkdale on Sunday?

Eight South Africans in a starting field of 156 players will tee it up at the 154th Open Championship from Thursday. The chances of one of them winning the Claret Jug on Sunday and being named Champion Golfer of the Year are slim… but we can always hope.

It has been 13 years since a South African last won a Major – Ernie Els at the Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes in 2012.

Unfortunately, a good number of this country’s best golfers of recent times aren’t in action at Royal Birkdale this week. Els hasn’t entered, Louis Oosthuizen is injured, and Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace didn’t qualify, though it’s not known if they were keen to play or not.

Other recent winners and good performers on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Tour who aren’t at the year’s fourth Major include Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thriston Lawrence, Dean Burmester and Garrick Higgo.

SA hopes

South Africa’s hopes of ending the Major drought this week lie with Casey Jarvis (ranked 82nd), Aldrich Potgieter (83), Jayden Schaper (85), Shaun Norris (94), Hennie du Plessis (120), Michael Hollick (149), MJ Daffue (227) and amateur Jack Buchanan.

While there’s plenty of talent in the SA group this week, with many of them recent winners on their respective tours, it’s going to take something special for one of them to come out on top. Especially because of the big and strong field taking part in north west England.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and looking to find his best form, Rory McIlroy will be desperate to win a second Claret Jug after triumphing in 2014, while Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Aberg and Wyndham Clark will all have hopes of triumphing this week.

It’s going to be another exciting few days of golf, certainly one of the most looked forward to tournaments of the year. Let’s hope a South African can make a bit of a charge.