Damaging reputations: Partners cut ties with top-flight tennis exhibition

Wesley Botton

Local partners and stakeholders have distanced themselves from an allegedly “disorganised” exhibition tennis tournament, which is set to feature some of the world’s best players in Johannesburg this weekend.

Despite hosting top-flight players — including world No 2 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, former US Open champion Sloane Stephens of the United States and retired Swiss star Martina Hingis — organisers confirmed the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge had been moved from the Wanderers to the Arthur Ashe Centre in Soweto on the eve of the tournament, which raised last-minute concerns.

American player Sloane Stephens has already arrived in SA for the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge. Picture: Getty Images

And while the organisers pointed to “unexpectedly low ticket sales” and weather delays which had hampered their preparation, others were pointing at allegedly poor organisation of the event, which was postponed last year due to Covid concerns.

“The federation will no longer recognise, sanction or assist with the tennis exhibition tournament due to the risk of reputational damage caused by the organisers’ last-minute planning and poor execution of key event details such as the playing surface and facilities,” Tennis South Africa said in a statement.

‘Extremely disappointed’

Stadium management at the Wanderers, meanwhile, also distanced themselves from the two-day exhibition event taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

“The DP World Wanderers Stadium served only as a host to this tennis event,” said Lions Cricket chief executive Jono Leaf-Wright.

“The organisation of the event itself never lay with us and we are extremely disappointed that we have been let down by the organisers.

“As stadium management we cannot risk reputational damage and as a result will not host this event at our iconic venue this weekend.”

???? Announcement ????: Attention Tennis Fans ????



The Africa Cares Tennis Challenge has been moved to Arthur Ashe Tennis Facility – a tennis centre named after former tennis legend Arthur Ashe who won the first US Open in 1968 ????



Read more ????https://t.co/TuIrj7TUjs— Africa Cares Tennis Challenge 2022 (@africacares_sa) November 29, 2022

Event organisers remained confident, however, that the Africa Cares exhibition would go ahead, albeit with a smaller crowd than had been predicted when the world-class line-up was announced.

“We have decided to move the event to a smaller venue,” organisers said.

“This is more in line with what the event stands for, which is to develop and promote tennis in South Africa, to all communities.”