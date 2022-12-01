Elite tennis exhibition scratched as top players are left stranded

Wesley Botton

A high-profile international tennis exhibition in Johannesburg has been indefinitely postponed, with an allegedly disastrous build-up forcing organisers to scratch this weekend’s tournament on the eve of the event.

‘Disappointing’ decision

“Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge sadly announces that it will postpone its event,” organisers announced in a social media post on Wednesday night.

“The event organisers have expressed their disappointment in having to postpone the event, but still strongly believe in using sports such as tennis to inspire change.”

Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge sadly announces that it will postpone its event



The event organisers have expressed their disappointment in having to postpone the event, but still strongly believe in using sports such as tennis to inspire change.



Refunds????????@TicketProSA pic.twitter.com/NQCCpgORZs — Africa Cares Tennis Challenge 2022 (@africacares_sa) November 30, 2022

While elite players were left stranded after arriving in the country for the event, and it remained unclear if it would take place in future, it was confirmed that ticket holders would be refunded.

Earlier this week, local partners and stakeholders distanced themselves from what was labelled as a “disorganised” tournament.

READ MORE: Partners cut ties with top-flight tennis exhibition

The Africa Cares Tennis Challenge had been set to feature some of the world’s top players – including world No 2 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens of the United States – while raising awareness of gender-based violence.

Poor organisation

And while the organisers pointed to “unexpectedly low ticket sales” and weather delays which had hampered their preparation, others were pointing at allegedly poor organisation.

Tennis South Africa and Wanderers stadium management distanced themselves from the event – apparently aiming to avoid “reputational damage” – which forced it to be moved to Arthur Ashe Tennis Centre in Soweto before it was ultimately called off.