13 Apr 2024

08:14 pm

Coetze flies to fifth gold on final day of SA Swimming Champs

Erin Gallagher won a tight battle for gold in the women's 50m freestyle final.

Pieter Coetze

Pieter Coetze after winning one of his five gold medals at the SA Swimming Championships. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Pieter Coetze closed out his campaign in style, winning his fifth individual national title of the week as he charged to victory in the men’s 50m freestyle on the sixth and final day of competition at the SA Swimming Championships in Gqeberha.

Coetze touched the wall in 22.45 in the sprint contest, well ahead of silver medallist Clayton Jimmie (22.58). Veteran star Roland Schoeman, the SA record holder and a former Olympic medallist in the event, finished fourth in 23.07.

“In the 50m it’s always anyone’s race, especially with Clayton and Roland and all those guys, who are really good in the 50m freestyle,” Coetze said afterwards.

“So I just tried not to think about it too much and trusted my body to what it knows how to do.”

Women’s sprint final

Meanwhile, in a tight battle for gold in the women’s 50m freestyle final, Erin Gallagher stopped the clock at 24.95, just 0.01 ahead of Cailtin de Lange (24.96), while 16-year-old Jessica Thompson (25.41) finished third.

“There’s no real strategy for the 50m. I think it’s just splash and dash,” said Gallagher, who was the best of the women’s swimmers at the domestic showpiece, breaking multiple national records.

“It was such a close race and well done to Caitlin. It was a flippin’ fast time and I’m lucky that my fingernails were a little bit longer than hers.”

