Proteas confident they have enough depth without Potgieter

By Wesley Botton

While they struggled with accuracy in her absence on Monday night, the Proteas are confident they can carry their weight for the remainder of the Netball World Cup in Cape Town without the services of experienced goal shooter Lenize Potgieter.

After picking up an injury, Potgieter was withdrawn just hours before the home team’s opening match of the second round against Trinidad and Tobago.

Sad to announce the news that goal shooter Lenize Potgieter has been ruled out of the 2023 Netball World Cup due to injury. Reserve Owethu Ngubane has been called up to the match playing team for the remainder of the tournament.

She was replaced by reserve player Owethu Ngubane in the 12-member SA team, with Ngubane earning her second Proteas cap when she was sent on by coach Norma Plummer in the final quarter against the former world champions.

And while South Africa had no trouble defeating Trinidad and Tobago, racing to a 69-28 victory, they missed 14 shots at goal between them up front, which they cannot afford if they want to put up a fight against tougher opposition later in the week.

Smooth transition

Losing the experience of Potgieter, who has been a member of the Proteas squad for 10 years and has competed in professional leagues around the world, was no doubt a blow to the national team.

However, assistant coach Dumisane Chauke believed they had the depth to compete at their best at the World Cup, even without the veteran player’s services on court.

“She’s been quite a strong anchor, so it is a blow. But we do have strong players in the team that are well capable of carrying on with the job and slot in nicely,” Chauke said.

“All 15 players in the squad (including reserves) are prepared for anything that comes along, so it was a smooth transition when she (Ngubane) took to court as there was nothing she had to catch up on.

“She also had a great performance in the recent TNL (Telkom Netball League) so that was good.”

The Proteas face defending champions New Zealand in their next second-round group match at 6pm tonight, and they are up against a dangerous Uganda side tomorrow.

They must win both matches, to be played at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, to ensure a safe passage for themselves into the semi-finals.