One of the most useful benefits that can be gained from hosting a World Cup tournament is that it’s supposed to leave a legacy.

A costly endeavour, holding a global championship does offer other value, promoting tourism and leaving behind enhanced infrastructure.

In terms of long-term value, however, it is equally crucial that the host city or country leverages an international tournament to elevate the status of the sport and lay a foundation for development.

But once the Netball World Cup is completed in Cape Town next weekend, it remains unclear what legacy it will leave behind.

Nationwide support

Netball is one of the most popular participation sports in the country, and at the highest level of the game, the talent, skills and fitness on display make it a spectacular spectator sport.

In a country which thrives off its success on the sports field, getting people to watch the Proteas is not a challenge. There is no need to host a World Cup to garner nationwide support.

They will of course have a rare opportunity to take centre stage as hosts in Cape Town, and the interest in the team is likely to reach unprecedented levels over the next week.

Once the tournament is over, however, it is going to be crucial to maintain at least some of that interest in South African netball moving forward, not just from fans but also from the media and sponsors.

The local game has progressed significantly in recent years, with Netball SA launching the semi-professional Telkom Netball League, and the Proteas playing in the annual Quad Series against Australia, New Zealand and England (the top three teams in the world). In addition, the Diamond Challenge series usually sees them facing top-flight African opposition.

However, outside these competitions and major international championships, we rarely see the national team in action.

More games

In order to maintain interest in the sport after the World Cup, the Proteas need to play more.

Regular games against other African opposition like Uganda and Malawi would pose few logistical challenges and more fixtures against the likes of Jamaica and other top-ranked sides would go a long way in raising the status of the national team and the sport.

It’s not that easy. There are costs involved and it could be difficult to consistently put first-choice teams together due to the potential unavailability of amateur players who have work and study commitments.

But if they can find a way to ensure the Proteas play more in future, it could make all the difference.

If not, the legacy created by the World Cup might not be enough. And that would be a tremendous waste.

