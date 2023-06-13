Proteas ready to chase medal at Netball World Cup, says coach Plummer

By Wesley Botton

With six weeks remaining before the tournament gets underway in Cape Town, Proteas head coach Norma Plummer is confident her team will be ready to put up a fight at the Netball World Cup.

Plummer, who announced a 15-member national squad last month after a camp in Stellenbosch, said yesterday she believed the SA team had the hunger, the drive and the ability to challenge for their first medal at the global showpiece in 28 years.

“I’ve been delighted with the players on every camp we’ve had,” Plummer said.

“They certainly put their hands up for selection, they work hard, they’re very dedicated and they’re looking forward to the competition.”

Experienced coach

Plummer won the Netball World Cup with her native Australia as a player in 1975, and she went on to coach the Australian team to gold medals in 2007 and 2011.

In 2019, she guided South Africa to the semi-finals of the global showpiece in Liverpool, and she believed the Proteas could do even better in front of their home crowd.

“I have every confidence that everything will be in place for the South African team to be able to stand up and really take on the rest of the world at this World Cup,” she said.

Her experience would only go so far, however, and Plummer said a team effort was required if the hosts were to challenge for a medal.

Top form required

South Africa will face Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka in Pool C, and while they won’t have to beat title contenders Jamaica in the opening round, they will have to shine against some of the world’s top teams in round two if they hope to progress to the playoffs.

“I’m a realist, first and foremost. We’d like to make the podium and we’ll certainly be going out to do so, but I can’t give you any guarantees on that and I don’t think any coach could,” Plummer said.

“We’ll go out and put our best foot forward, and we certainly want to stand up for the country. I will give them every bit of knowledge that I have… and I’ll try and lift the team as much as I can.”