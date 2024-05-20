Prudence Sekgodiso stuns herself with ‘crazy fast’ Diamond League victory

Her winning time in the two-lap race was the fastest run anywhere in the world this year.

Prudence Sekgodiso reacts after setting a new 800m world lead at the Diamond League in Marrakech. Picture: Fadel Senna/AFP

Middle-distance runner Prudence Sekgodiso ran the race of her life on Sunday night, obliterating the rest of the field in the women’s 800m race to secure the first Diamond League victory of her career in Marrakech.

Competing at the fifth leg of the top-flight series, Sekgodiso completed the two-lap contest in 1:57.26, shattering her personal best of 1:58.05 which she had set in Pretoria earlier this season.

She held off a challenge from Ethiopian athlete Habitam Alemu who finished second in 1:57.70.

South Africa's Prudence Sekgodiso puts in a sublime performance to win the 1500m and record a world-leading time at the #MarrakechDL 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/xVH7cW2ip5 May 19, 2024

The 22-year-old South African admitted she was surprised by her dominant performance, after running the fastest time in the world this year in her first international race of the 2024 campaign.

“I didn’t expect to run so fast. Winning was in my mind but not with such a fast time. It’s crazy fast,” Sekgodiso said after the race.

“I am so proud of myself tonight. Achieving a world lead and a personal best is just amazing.”

Not getting carried away

While it was a breakthrough result, however, Sekgodiso said it had done little to boost her medal hopes ahead of the Paris Olympics in August.

Her latest result did raise her status at the highest level of the sport, but she would likely need to run faster if she hoped to step on the podium in the French capital.

At this early stage of the international season, with nearly three months to go before the start of the athletics programme at the Games, Sekgodiso remained focussed on reaching the 800m final.

And though things could change if she continued on her upward trajectory, she was still focussed on the main goal she set herself for this season.

“I cannot say that this performance will change something for me in terms of goals and expectations,” she said.

“For the Paris Olympics, I will try to reach the final. I want to be in the top eight.”