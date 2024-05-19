Simbine finds another gear, charging to 100m world lead in Atlanta

The 30-year-old sprinter ran the third fastest time of his lengthy career.

Akani Simbine is in superb form in the build-up to the Paris Olympics. Picture: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Experienced sprinter Akani Simbine continued to gain momentum ahead of this year’s Olympic Games, storming to victory in the men’s 100m event at the Adidas Atlanta City Games in the United States on Saturday night.

Simbine completed the race in 9.90 seconds, clocking the third fastest time of his career, just 0.06 outside his three-year-old South African record of 9.84.

9.90 💨💨



Akani Simbine clocked a world-leading time at the Adidas Atlanta City Games to claim the 100m win 🇿🇦



Ferdinand Omanyala completed an African one-two 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/HvYu0Bt421 May 19, 2024

His time was also the quickest in the world this year in the short dash, as he dipped under the 10-second barrier for the 10th season in succession.

In the process, he beat a strong field, with Kenyan star Ferdinand Omanyala (the African record holder) taking second position in 10.00.

Olympic medal contender

Simbine has had a great start to the Olympic season, as the 30-year-old speedster targets his first major global championship medal at the Paris Games in August.

He opened his 2024 campaign by setting a national 150m best of 15.04 in Pretoria in February and went on to retain the SA 100m title in Pietermaritzburg last month.

In his first race on the international circuit, he won the 100m sprint at the Diamond League meeting in Suzhou, China a few weeks ago.

Now, with less than three months to go before the athletics programme starts in the French capital, his latest win has ensured he’s cemented his place as a podium contender.