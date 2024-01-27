Record-breaking Wildschutt sets his sights on Paris Olympics

In a historic performance on Friday evening, Wildschutt dipped under 13 minutes over the 5 000m distance.

Adriaan Wildschutt in action during the men’s 10 000m final at last year’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Distance runner Adriaan Wildschutt says he has his sights firmly set on this year’s Olympic Games after opening his season in explosive fashion on Friday night.

Competing at a meeting held at Boston University, Wildschutt charged to an impressive victory in 12:56.76, shattering his own South African 5 000m short track (indoor) record.

12:56.76 from Adrian Wildschutt….AND a collegiate record from Nico Young!



Wildschutt of @NAZ_Elite kicks past Young in the final lap to post the fastest men's 5k of the day at the John Thomas Terrier Classic.



Young clocked a NCAA 5k record of 12:57.14 👀#BUTerrierClassic pic.twitter.com/VVZoafXz7V — FloTrack (@FloTrack) January 27, 2024

The 25-year-old athlete made history by becoming the first SA athlete to dip under 13 minutes over the 5 000m distance on any surface.

In the process, he shattered his own national short track mark of 13:09.30 which he set in Boston in February last year.

Olympic preparation

Wildschutt, who had already qualified for the 5 000m event at the Olympics, felt his latest result was a big step forward towards the Paris Games in August.

“My big focus is the Olympics, so everything in-between is just getting ready for that,” he said in an interview with FloTrack.

“I’m not going to be racing a lot, so each race when I come in I will try to be as ready as possible and get fast times.”