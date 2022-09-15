Roger Federer announces his retirement

Sports Reporter

Tennis superstar Roger Federer has announced his retirement from the sport after 24 years as a professional.

Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles, made the announcement on his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon.

The 41-year-old said in his statement that the Laver Cup in London will be his final ATP appearance. He plans to play more tennis in future, but not in any Grand Slams.

Federer said the numerous injuries and surgeries he has endured over the last three years convinced him it was time to put his racquet away.

“I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1 500 matches over 24 years… and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career,” he said.

Federer added that it was a bittersweet decision.

“I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible.”

Federer has not played since a quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon almost a year ago and his latest knee surgery was his third in 18 months.

Federer’s rivalry with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic became a golden era of men’s tennis.

“I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget. We battled fairly, with passion and intensity, and I always tried my best to respect the history of the game. I feel extremely grateful. We pushed each other, and together we took tennis to new levels,” said the tennis legend.

