Lloyd Harris back on the rise on international tennis circuit

By Wesley Botton

16 February 2026

09:35 am

Harris has climbed 223 places in the world rankings in the last seven months.

Lloyd Harris

Lloyd Harris looks to have fully recovered from injuries which derailed his career. Picture: Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

South Africa’s top-ranked tennis player, Lloyd Harris, took another step forward on the comeback trail at the weekend, winning his second straight tournament on the ATP Challenger Tour.

The 28-year-old South African, who had struggled with injuries in recent years, picked up his first victory on the international circuit since June 2024 when he lifted the trophy at the Challenger tournament held at Soma Bay resort in Egypt last month.

In the final, he beat British player Jack Pinnington Jones who retired hurt in the second set while trailing 6-1 5-2.

And Harris triumphed again on Sunday when he beat Spanish player Alejandro Moro Canas 7-5 7-5 in the final of the Challenger tournament held at Tenerife island in Spain.

Multiple setbacks

His latest performances would have given Harris a tremendous sense of relief after his career was derailed by multiple setbacks.

In 2021, he was on the rise, climbing to No 31 in the ATP rankings after reaching the US Open quarter-finals.

However, he had to undergo wrist surgery in 2022 and back surgery in 2024, which saw him slipping to No 378 in the world rankings midway through last year.

Since then, however, he had steadily climbed the ranks, and after his latest victory at the weekend he was back up to No 155, with his promising career seemingly back on track.

Lloyd Harris Tennis

