Rookie golfers offered Sunshine Tour bonus incentive

By Sports Reporter

Giving the country’s future stars additional motivation, sponsors of The Fortress Invitational have expanded their support of next-generation greatness on the Sunshine Tour by offering a new Rookie of the Year incentive.

The Rookie of the Year award is the Sunshine Tour’s most prestigious accolade for young talent. It traditionally rewards the best performing rookie professional on the Tour for that season.

This season, the rookie professional who finishes highest on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit delivered by The Courier Guy will take home R200,000 in prize money.

The incentive is open to those who earned their Tour card for the 2023/24 season. The winner will be crowned at the Sunshine Tour’s season-ending Tour Championship.

Supporting talent

“We are pleased to support new golfing talent as they come up through the ranks,” said Ian Vorster, CFO of Fortress Invitational sponsors Fortress Real Estate Investments.

“Every Sunshine Tour professional has earned his playing rights through patience, passion and sheer hard work. It is our honour to acknowledge and celebrate the Rookie of the Year.”

Additionally, the prize money for this year’s Fortress Invitational has been increased to R2-million. It has also changed to a 72-hole tournament.

The second edition of the event tees off at Glendower Golf Club on 5 October.

