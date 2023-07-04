SA golfer hits hole-in-one in PGA Tour qualifier — on a par 4

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South African amateur golfer Aldrich Potgieter hit a hole in one on a par 4 in a PGA Tour Monday qualifier in Illinois, USA.

The young South African achieved the incredible and rare feat at the 345-yard, par-4 17th hole at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Illinois, a qualifying event for the John Deere Classic PGA Tour event this week.

Potgieter’s incredible shot, with a driver, sadly didn’t help him get into the event as he fell one shot short of qualifying, after a six-under-par 66.

We still can't believe that happened either, Aldrich. pic.twitter.com/NFhJfKh4wY— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 3, 2023

According to the PGA Tour, there has been just one par-4 hole-in-one recorded in PGA Tour-sanctioned competition; Andrew Magee on the 17th hole at the 2001 WM Phoenix Open.

‘Going wild’

“That was really exciting, and it was kind of a weird moment,” Potgieter said of his par-4 ace, according to pgatour.com.

“I didn’t see it go in, so I didn’t know. Kind of a blind tee shot, but … when I saw my caddie run out to the fairway, and was pumping up his arms and going wild, I thought it was probably like a foot or two.

“And he said no, it was in the hole. So it wasn’t like one you see on a par 3 and you go wild with the crowd. It was kind of a quiet moment to yourself where you’re like, ‘I still can’t believe that happened.'”

Potgieter is one of the rising stars in world golf. Last year he became the second-youngest winner of The Amateur, an event that dates back to 1885. He also made the cut at last month’s US Open — the only South African to do so.