Nienaber lauds Boks for shaking off uncertainty to beat Pumas

Ken Borland

The Springboks have no idea when or where their next Rugby Championship appointment will be, but coach Jacques Nienaber said he was “unbelievably proud” of his team for getting over what he described as a “massive” hurdle when they beat Argentina 29-10 in their second Rugby Championship Test at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday evening.

For now, the Southern Hemisphere tournament is in limbo following New Zealand’s unilateral decision to not travel to Australia next week or host South Africa in their matches scheduled for September 25 and October 2.

As accustomed to uncertainty as the Springboks have had to become in these Covid times, Nienaber hinted that the shock developments on the eve of Saturday’s Test could well have rattled his team.

ALSO READ: Nienaber says South Africa ready to host Covid-hit Championship

“I’m unbelievably proud of the squad because this was a massive Test for us, not far off the World Cup final, winning the Rugby Championship in Salta or the last Test against the Lions,” Nienaber said.

“I was actually very nervous about this game. We put lots of pressure on ourselves and the guys challenged themselves massively.

“Our focus had to be on this game and not if we’re going to stay in South Africa or travel to the UK or Brisbane or wherever.”

Despite their dominance, the Springboks scored only two tries, with flyhalf Handre Pollard giving a polished goalkicking display as he added the other 19 points.

Nienaber pointed to his team’s heavy schedule recently, and the disruption caused by replacement scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse’s injury, which forced South Africa into playing the last eight minutes with only 14 men as wing Cheslin Kolbe had to shift to halfback, as mitigating factors.

ALSO READ: Boks down Pumas to go top of Rugby Championship table

“We’ve had to play six Tests on the trot, which you seldom have to do, and doing that at this intensity takes its toll,” Nienaber said.

“We would have loved the bonus point and we went all out for it, but we also had to make changes because we need some guys to get more experience. We did that. We had to rotate and guys like Jaden Hendrikse, Damian Willemse and Kwagga Smith came on early.

“We were going full on at the end for the try that would have given us a bonus point and we said to them they should take chances, so I am not disappointed with the try we conceded in the last minute. It was absolutely worth it and it’s fantastic that we were in the position that we could go for it.

“But there were lots of things we also didn’t get right on our side.”