Stormers must now replicate good form in foreign conditions

Ross Roche

The Stormers are preparing for a wet weather battle when they take on Connacht at the Sportsground in Galway on Saturday afternoon.

South Africa’s in-form team will be aiming to pick up a full house of points in the match but will need to be prepared for some difficult weather conditions that could help the hosts on the day.

“I have been in Galway in December before and obviously it was quite cold and wet, so I know a bit of the conditions we are going to face on Saturday. But it is going to be a nice experience for the guys and we are looking forward to it,” said Stormers assistant coach Norman Laker.

“What they’ve got right in Connacht over the past few seasons is amazing and I respect them for the type of rugby they play. Despite the poor weather that side they still play a very nice attacking brand of rugby.”

The Stormers are currently on a four-match unbeaten run, all against SA opposition during the past month, and have to replicate that form in their one-off match in Ireland before returning to Cape Town for a string of home games.

They will need to be at their best defensively while also willing to attack when the need arises, even if the conditions are not conducive to running rugby.

“We need to be up front with our best game and limit the errors, especially if the weather is not that great,” explained Laker.

“We need to be spot on every time we do something on Saturday because they have made teams pay a big price if you are not on top of your game.”

The Stormers also look set to persist with using Warrick Gelant at fullback and Damian Willemse at inside centre, after they started together for the first time in the win over the Lions in their last match, which adds a great attacking dimension to their game.

“Damian has played 12 for the Boks and we have been communicating with Warrick and Damian on who will play what matches,” said Laker.

“We had also let Damian know that we would be playing him at 12, so it wasn’t us messing him around, he knew where he stood in our plans.

“It’s an extra playmaker and kicking option at 12, so it gives the team a boost and is something we are happy to keep doing.”