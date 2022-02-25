Lions’ future: Sign long-term deals with these five players now

Ross Roche

Following the announcement of the imminent departure of captain Burger Odendaal to Wasps at the end of the current URC season, the Lions will not want to lose any more players while trying to sign up a few of their own ahead of the second campaign.

Here are five players that the Lions have to keep hold of if they want to remain a competitive side over the coming seasons.

Wandisile Simelane

Wandisile Simelane is arguably the most talented player in the Lions squad and should be the first name on the team sheet. However, he has found himself rotated rather often during this season’s URC campaign. When it emerged earlier this month that Odendaal was in talks with overseas clubs, it was confirmed that Simelane was as well.

The Lions should however do everything in their power to get him to stay, starting with letting him play as long as he is fit. Losing another first choice centre will be a massive blow for the union, adding to the importance of keeping hold of him.

Jaco Kriel

It is a very young Lions squad that is currently doing business in their first URC campaign and losing the experience of Odendaal is a big blow. Jaco Kriel at 32-years-old is the most experienced player in the squad and is the obvious choice to replace Odendaal as captain.

The Lions thus can’t afford to lose a player of his calibre, and though since his return he has yet to reach the heights of his first stint at the Lions, he is still an irreplaceable, experienced member of the team and it is vitally important that the Lions keep him at the union.

Carlu Sadie

Carlu Sadie is one of the most powerful, if not the most powerful, prop plying his trade in South Africa at the moment. At 23-years-old he is still relatively new and experienced to the scene, but he has made himself an indispensible member of the Lions front three over the past few seasons.

With his incredible raw power there will undoubtedly be a number of suitors eager to pick up his signature and the Lions would be smart to try and tie him into a long term deal. Despite the impressive array of front row talent around the country, Sadie must rank near the top, making him an attractive option for many teams.

Vincent Tshituka

Exciting loose forward Vincent Tshituka is part of a strong Lions loose trio featuring Jaco Kriel and Francke Horn. Flank is another position that South Africa has an abundance of talent in, but Tshituka is fast making a name for himself as one of the hottest properties in the position.

He is extremely mobile, strong in the carry and good at the breakdown. His all-round qualities make him a very popular player and at 23-years-old has plenty of years of rugby ahead of him and will become an integral member of the Lions team if he can be convinced to stay on over the next few years.

Jordan Hendrikse

All indications point to young Jordan Hendrikse becoming a future Springbok. The 20-year-old has burst onto the senior scene in style after superb performances on the junior stage and he should follow in his older brother, Jaden’s, footsteps, after he made his Springbok debut in 2021.

Jordan has all the makings of becoming a quality flyhalf. He has a massive boot, impressive accuracy and an attacking instinct that is difficult to teach. He could become the future of the Lions union if he stays with them over the coming years and the Lions would be foolish not to sign him to a long term contract.