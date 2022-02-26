URC result: Lions go down to Leinster — five takeaways

Ross Roche

A gutsy performance from the Lions saw them make Leinster work hard for their 21-13 win in their United Rugby Championship clash at the RDS Arena in Dublin on Friday evening.

It was a spirited performance from the visitors, with many expecting them to be trounced by the table topping hosts, however it was not to be as the Lions pushed the inform side all the way.

Despite the improved showing the Lions will be disappointed having made enough chances to spring a surprise and win the game, only for them to spurn chance after chance in the Leinster 22m.

Here are five key moments from the match.

Not capitalising on fast start

The Lions got the match off to a flying start, putting Leinster under massive pressure at the scrums and breakdowns which saw them earn two early shots at goal. However a cold boot from flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse ended up costing the Lions as Leinster went ahead against the run of play.

Lions scrum was incredible, but lineout was dismal

The Lions set piece swung from brilliant to dreadful as their pack put in an unbelievable showing at scrum time, absolutely dominating the Leinster pack, however that unfortunately went out the window as their lineout misfired horribly to throw away all the momentum they built up.

Almost every scrum on the Lions ball ended in a penalty for the visitors, however with the lineout in such disarray, Leinster practically threw up a jumper at every defensive lineout, or their maul defence just stopped the Lions in their tracks.

Lions finishing has to improve

The Lions finishing has come under scrutiny in recent times, with them only managing four tries in their last four matches. Again against Leinster the Lions created several chances, which they were unable to take until right at the end of the match when it was too late.

The Lions made countless 22m entries against Leinster, but their attack was a bit toothless, with them unable to breakdown an impressive home defence. Two key moments came with the Lions on attack on the Leinster line, only for them to turn over the ball.

Quick tries after half time ended contest

After going into the halftime break trailing 7-6, when they could have been leading, it was important for the Lions to come out in the second half and assert themselves from the start and try to get the upper hand.

However the visitors completely switched off in a disastrous four minute period that saw Leinster score two converted maul tries to power into a 21-6 lead after 52 minutes. This effectively put the tie to bed and meant the Lions had to play catch up the rest of the match while also trying to keep out the hosts who were hunting a bonus point try.

Youngsters stepped up

The Lions threw two youngsters into the deep end against Leinster, with 19-year-old Raun Venter stepping in at flank for Vincent Tshituka who was unable to travel due to problems with his documents, and 20-year-old Quan Horn who replaced fullback EW Viljoen who didn’t make the match 23.

Venter was an inspired choice. He produced a barnstorming performance, carrying the ball powerfully while making a nuisance of himself at the breakdown. Horn was equally impressive at fullback, looking assured under the high ball and making a number of impressive attacking runs. His defensive reading was on point as well with him making a vital interception right on the Lions tryline with Leinster on the attack.

Scorers

Leinster: Tries: Dave Kearney, Michael Ala’alatoa, Scott Penny; Conversions: Ross Byrne (3)

Lions: Try: Jaco Kriel; Conversion: Tiaan Swanepoel; Penalties: Jordan Hendrikse (2)