Sharks skipper Am awarded for ‘extraordinary’ URC performances

The United Rugby Championship has been the perfect platform for Springbok talisman and Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am to again underline his status as one of world rugby’s best centres, and his superb form has been recognised after being voted as the competition’s Player-of-the-Month for February.

Am has embraced the challenge of the cross-continental competition which provides an opportunity to showcase the skill and diversity of South Africa’s top players.

The Sharks skipper has been one of the main driving forces behind his team’s rise to eighth position in the URC table, thanks to his exceptional individual play and his leadership ability.

Described by local media as a ‘genius’ following his most recent performances, Am led his team to a 29-22 victory over the Bulls at Loftus last month, as well as a 29-7 win against Benetton Treviso in Italy.

His individual try against the Bulls has also been hailed by some rugby pundits as the try of the season thus far.

“It was extraordinary,” said former Springbok skipper and renowned analyst Bob Skinstad.

“I couldn’t believe the skill level he showed to get through there from that kickoff.

“Am is so calm under pressure. He talks to the referee well and has a nice manner about him. He’s clearly a leader in the midfield.”

The URC Player-of-the-Month awards are selected by South African rugby journalists, via a voting process.