OPINION: Bulls’ action trumps Lions’ inaction in quest for URC glory

The Bulls have removed Director of Rugby Jake White, while the Lions have yet to announce their coaching structure for the next season of the URC.

The Bulls’ action, in swiftly showing Director of Rugby Jake White the door at the slightest bit of discontent, is in stark contrast to the Lions’ inaction in keeping things the same, despite their struggles in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

It would be unkind to say former Springbok World Cup winning coach White hasn’t enjoyed a relatively successful spell at the Bulls since arriving at the union in 2020.

He guided them to the Super Rugby Unlocked title during Covid, as well as the Rainbow Cup SA title, which was a prelude to the URC, although they lost the overall playoff to Benetton Treviso, while they also picked up Currie Cup trophies in 2020 and 2021.

But arguably his biggest achievement was the remarkable consistency he fostered for the Bulls in the URC, with them making three finals and one quarterfinals appearance in their four seasons in the competition.

However, the Bulls were unable to lift the title, finishing runner-up each time, with their best chance coming when they hosted the final in 2024, but unfortunately slipped up against Glasgow Warriors.

Ivan van Rooyen of the Lions. Picture: Gallo Images

Final straw

Funnily enough it was a loss in the final that they were least likely to win, against Irish giants Leinster this past season, that proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back, with him suffering a fallout with senior coaches and players at the union, possibly due to some of his recent utterances.

Compare that with the Lions, who have in four seasons in the URC finished outside of the playoff places each time, ending 12th, ninth twice and 11th over their most recent campaign.

It must be said that the Lions have been unable to lure major talent to the union over this time, while many of their best young stars which have risen through the ranks, have left to greener pastures, making things incredibly difficult for coach Ivan van Rooyen.

But each team that they have had available in every URC season so far, has had the potential to at least make the top eight, but have been unable to.

After missing out again this past season it seems there may now be a coaching shake up, but to what extent is still unknown, with rumours circulating that it may just be a reshuffle among the current group.