Lions end losing streak with vital URC win over Cardiff

Ross Roche

The Lions broke a five-match losing streak in the United Rugby Championship with a solid 37-20 win over the Cardiff Blues at Ellis Park on Sunday evening.

It was a try after the hooter from flank Vincent Tshituka, who enjoyed a superb game, that got the home side their bonus point and put some gloss on the scoreline after Cardiff had fought back well to keep themselves in the match going into the closing stages.

It was a breathless opening 25 minutes that saw the Lions storm into a 24-6 lead, as they ran in three superb tries, with Morne van den Berg diving over for a converted score and left wing Edwill van der Merwe bagging a brace.

However, Cardiff hit back with a 32nd minute converted try to left wing Aled Summerhill, with Jordan Hendrikse then missing a long-range penalty on the stroke of half-time as the Lions went into the break 24-13 up.

The second half started with some silly mistakes from the Lions, with eighthman James Botham crashing over to score a converted try, making it a four-point game.

However, Hendrikse made sure the Lions stayed ahead with two penalties putting them 30-20 up after 58 minutes.

The match then got a little scrappy during the last 20 minutes, but Cardiff were always a threat with the Lions making a couple of important steals in their own 22m to hold onto their 10-point lead until they secured the bonus point after the hooter.

Scorers

Lions – Tries: Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe (2), Vincent Tshituka. Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (4). Penalties: Jordan Hendrikse (3).

Cardiff – Tries: Aled Summerhill, James Botham. Conversions: Jarrod Evans (2). Penalties: Jarrod Evans (2).