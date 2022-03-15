Lions seek another 80-minute effort against ‘quality’ Munster

Ross Roche

The Lions will be targeting another full 80-minute performance when they welcome Munster to Ellis Park for their United Rugby Championship match on Saturday.

They put together an impressive 80-minute showing against the Cardiff Blues last weekend to break a five match losing streak and will head into the coming weekend’s clash with plenty of confidence.

However, they are coming up against a team that has now been on the Highveld for a few weeks and showed against the Bulls over the past weekend that they are more than capable of putting in a massive effort over the entire match.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen is thus expecting his team to prepare for another big battle and that they will have to be at their best if they are to pick up what would be a huge win.

“Because we haven’t had many consistent 80-minute performances it has been one of our big focus points,” explained Van Rooyen.

“With the European teams travelling here, it showed in that game (the Bulls match) and in our game, they are ultimate professionals. They are extremely fit rugby players, very skilled and very well planned.

“Even with their Test players out they are still competitive. So there is no easy game, there is no occasion where you are going to rock up and get the result and that’s the beauty of this competition.

“Playing against different international teams and coaches week in and week out and next week is against Munster. It’s a short turn around, just six days, and they showed against the Bulls that they are a quality team.”

The Lions will look to take many of the positives that they picked up in the Cardiff match into the clash against Munster, including their much improved lineout, good direct play and their solid defence.

But they will also need to improve on a few things, including their much vaunted scrum, which for pretty much the first time this season misfired against Cardiff.

“I believe we should be better because we pride ourselves on a really good scrum. So no matter what the opposition brings we should be better and control it better,” said Lions captain Jaco Kriel.

“But we will go and have a look at the footage and reassess and make sure we are better against Munster.”