Cheetahs remain unbeaten with sixth straight Currie Cup victory

Ross Roche

The Cheetahs and the Bulls found themselves in the pound seats at the halfway stage of the Currie Cup, after wins over the Sharks and Lions respectively on Wednesday.

The Cheetahs survived an impressive fight back from the Sharks to emerge with a solid 29-15 win at Kings Park in Durban, reaching the middle stages of the campaign unbeaten on 26 points after picking up six straight wins.

The Bulls then kept the heat firmly on the Cheetahs with their fifth victory of the competition, a bonus-point 40-10 result against the Lions at Ellis Park.

That left the Bulls second on the log, just a point behind the Cheetahs despite having lost to them, showing the importance of bonus points.

In the other match on Wednesday, the Pumas pulled off a surprisingly easy 37-11 win over Western Province at Cape Town Stadium to move above them on the log.

In the next round of Currie Cup matches, on April 6, the Pumas are at home to the Lions in Nelspruit, Griquas host the Sharks in Kimberley, and Western Province travel to Pretoria to face the Bulls.