Bulls drop ticket prices, aim for Loftus sell-out against Ulster

In an attempt to have the stadium at 50% capacity, in line with new government lockdown regulations, the Bulls have dropped the prices of tickets for this weekend’s United Rugby Championship match against Ulster, in the hope that fans will flock to Loftus Versfeld.

With health and safety restrictions being released earlier this month, the Bulls can host up to 25 000 spectators at Loftus, and they are hoping cheaper tickets will ensure a sold-out fixture on Saturday.

The decision to drop the ticket prices was made by Bulls director of rugby Jake White, in a live radio interview with Martin Bester on Jacaranda FM’s breakfast show on Tuesday, with White committing to make tickets available from R25.

“We are hoping to get a big crowd. The government has given us the go ahead to open up to 50% of the capacity, which is 25 000 for us at Loftus. Hopefully, we will try to get those numbers up this weekend,” White said.

“Let’s make sure that we get 25 000 people at Loftus. I’m committing that we’ll make it start from R25 a ticket, and we are hoping that all the schools, clubs and supporters of rugby in the area will come.”

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone supported White’s decision to offer supporters, who had been starved of live rugby for two years, an opportunity to watch this weekend’s top-flight game.

“This is the least we can offer our supporters who have stood by us for a long time,” Rathbone said.

“We back the decision made by coach Jake White in an effort to get fans back in their numbers at our sporting venues, and we are looking forward to seeing the Loftus faithful flocking to the stadium this Saturday.”