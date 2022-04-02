Stormers aim to solidify top spot in SA URC conference

Ross Roche

The Stormers have a golden chance to strengthen their spot at the top of the South African United Rugby Championship conference when they take on Ospreys at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday evening (kickoff 6.05pm).

Last weekend the Stormers overtook the Sharks as the top-placed SA side on the URC log, moving into sixth spot after their tight win over Ulster, one point ahead of the Bulls and two ahead of the Sharks now in eighth.

The Stormers can now strengthen that position with a full house of points against the struggling Ospreys, who fully realised the task ahead of them when they were thumped by the Lions at Ellis Park last week.

With the Bulls set for a tough clash against Ulster, the Stormers have a great chance to gain a few extra points on their fellow SA sides and solidify their spot in the race to automatically qualify for the European Rugby Championship Cup next season.

They will be targeting their fourth win in a row and should have no trouble picking up a bonus-point victory based on their current superb form.

The Stormers will, however, be without the services of the mercurial Warrick Gelant, who has been left out as a precaution due to a minor thumb injury, with Damian Willemse shifting to fullback.

An exciting young loose trio will be looking to make their mark in the match with Evan Roos at the back of the scrum, backed up by Hacjivah Dayimani and Junior Pokomela on the sides, as they come in for the injured Ernst van Rhyn and Deon Fourie who is being rested and will play off the bench.

“We have been pleased with our results recently, but we know there is still much we can improve in our game and hopefully we can take another step forward on Saturday,” said Stormers coach John Dobson.

“It is another great opportunity for us to play in front of our faithful supporters and we are expecting a real test from the Ospreys, who have a number of Test players in their ranks.”