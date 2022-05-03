Springboks to face Wallabies in Adelaide for the first time

Sports Reporter

The Springboks will play their first Test in Adelaide when they line up against the Wallabies in the first of two Rugby Championship matches in Australia on 27 August, with their second encounter scheduled for the following week in New South Wales (venue to be confirmed).

Rugby Australia confirmed the Boks’ destinations on Monday, while SA Rugby revealed that all six of the Boks’ home Tests this year would kick off at 5.05pm (SA time) – against Wales in the Incoming Series in July, as well as three Rugby Championship Tests in South Africa, against New Zealand at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit and Ellis Park in Johannesburg and their final match of the series against Argentina at Kings Park in Durban.

Kick-off times for both clashes against Australia, at the Adelaide Oval in South Australia and in NSW, must still be confirmed, while the Boks’ away match against Argentina in Buenos Aires on 17 September is scheduled to start at 9.10pm.

ALSO READ: Toulouse back-rower Rynhardt Elstadt ‘hungry’ for Bok return

“We are very excited about playing in Adelaide for the first time and hopefully we can make the most of this occasion in a season that will be vital as we build towards to the Rugby World Cup in France next year,” said Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.

“The players enjoyed the experience of playing four Tests in Queensland last year, and Adelaide will present another exciting new challenge for the team.

Nienaber also said the confirmation of the kick-off times for the Boks’ local Tests assisted tremendously with their planning.

“Match days are very structured for us and every minute counts in ensuring that the players perform to their optimal ability when the starting whistle sounds, so the kick-off times allow us to fine-tune our planning even more as the countdown begins to the international season.”

Springbok fixtures (SA times)

Incoming Tour

Saturday, 2 July (5.05pm) – Springboks v Wales, Pretoria

Saturday, 9 July (5.05pm) – Springboks v Wales, Bloemfontein

Saturday, 16 July (5.05pm) – Springboks v Wales, Cape Town

Rugby Championship

Saturday, 6 August (5.05pm) – Springboks v All Blacks, Nelspruit

Saturday, 13 August (5.05pm) – Springboks v All Blacks, Johannesburg

Saturday, 27 August (TBC) – Australia v Springboks, Adelaide

Saturday, 3 September (TBC) – Australia v Springboks, New South Wales

Saturday, 17 September (9.10pm) – Argentina v Springboks, Buenos Aires

Saturday, 24 September (5.05pm) – Springboks v Argentina, Durban