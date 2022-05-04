Sharks sign Rohan Janse van Rensburg on three year deal

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

One-Test Springbok Rohan Janse van Rensburg has signed a three-year deal with the Durban-based Sharks.

The 27-year-old powerhouse midfielder has spent the last three years playing for the Sale Sharks in Manchester, England.

Before that Janse van Rensburg turned out for the Lions. He played one Test for the Boks in 2016, on the outbound tour at the end of the year against Wales – a Test the Springboks lost. He also previously played for the SA Schools team in 2016 and the Junior Boks in 2013/14.

In a tweet sent out by the Sharks on Wednesday, they said: “Trading his northern fin for a southern fin. Welcoming the explosive backline general, Rohan Janse van Rensburg to #OurSharks family on a 3 year deal.”

The stocky centre has been a major hit at Sale. With a 109kg frame and standing 1.85m tall, Janse van Rensburg is considered an “explosive” player in the midfield.

While at the Lions, where he played 39 games at Super Rugby level during the team’s successful run to three consecutive Super Rugby finals, he formed a potent partnership with Lionel Mapoe, who is now turning out for the Bulls. He also played alongside Harold Vorster, who is also a Bulls man nowadays.

The Sharks have been on the hunt for a specialist centre ever since Andre Esterhuizen departed for Harlequins, where he has become a star performer. The Sharks will hope Janse van Rensburg can combine well with World Cup winning No 13 Lukhanyo Am, who is set for a return to the Durban-based team in the coming days after spending a few weeks playing in Japan.

Janse van Rensburg is the latest high-profile player to join the Sharks, following Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi joining from Western Province and the Stormers, while Eben Etzebeth also recently signed for the team from Toulon in France.