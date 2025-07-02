Rassie likens Vincent Tshituka’s work rate to that of Pieter-Steph du Toit

Rassie Erasmus said that while the loose forward needs to increase his physicality, his work rate is "phenomenal".

Vincent Tshituka was excellent against the Barbarians last week and will make his first Test cap against Italy on Saturday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Set to officially play his first Test after a “phenomenal” showing against the Barbarians last week, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus sang the praises of DRC-born Vincent Tshituka, who seems to have grasped his opportunity to play for the South African national side with both hands.

Erasmus said the loose forward’s work rate reminded him of two-time World Rugby Player of the Year, Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Tshituka played at blindside flank for the full 80 minutes of the Springboks’ 54–7 win against the Barbarians last weekend. He took a few lineout throws at the back, tackled well, and cleaned out the rucks efficiently. He was quick passing the gain line as well, scoring two tries from close range.

Now he is set to make his Test debut against Italy at Loftus on Saturday (kick-off 5.10pm).

Tshituka grasps his opportunity

His selection for the early-season Springbok squad came after the 26-year-old spent years waiting for his ID, which would make him eligible to play for South Africa.

Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tshituka and his brother Emmanuel grew up in Johannesburg, where they attended Northcliff High School and were introduced to rugby. Emmanuel (Manu) captained the school’s first XV.

Both began their senior rugby careers with the Lions before Vincent joined the Sharks in 2022, followed by Emmanuel in 2024. Vincent has captained the Sharks on several occasions and is one game shy of his 50-cap milestone for the union.

The brothers had already received their citizenship and passports at the end of last year, but needed IDs to become eligible for the national team, which finally happened this year.

Rassie: ‘His work rate is phenomenal’

Tshituka certainly reflected his hunger in his performance against the Barbarians.

“This specific game [against Italy this weekend], we don’t have Pieter-Steph available… But Vincent was certainly helluva busy last week,” Erasmus said.

“I mean, if you take the two tries away and you don’t measure that as player of the match performance, but you go and look at his work rate, he was exceptional for a blindside [actually openside] who was almost in a – I wouldn’t say physicality of a Pieter-Steph du Toit, I think he must still up the physicality to Test match level – but his work rate is phenomenal.

“The more Test matches he plays, I think the better he will get.”