New recruit Sanele Nohamba straight into Lions Currie Cup squad

New Lions signing Sanele Nohamba is set to make his debut off the bench in their Currie Cup match against the Cheetahs at Ellis Park on Friday night.

The Lions have named a stacked side with a number of United Rugby Championship (URC) regulars, while exciting scrumhalf Nohamba, who recently made his switch to the union from the Sharks after falling down the pecking order there, is named among the substitutes.

“I am really looking forward to making my debut off the bench on Friday, it is very exciting. I am really looking forward to the game against the Cheetahs,” exclaimed Nohamba.

In the starting line-up the Lions have opted to strengthen their side with URC players in prop JP Smith, hooker Jaco Visagie, flank Emmanuel Tshituka, scrumhalf Andre Warner, centre Manuel Rass, wing Stean Pienaar and fullback Tiaan Swanepoel.

It is a big boost to the team as they face a massive test against the Currie Cup’s form team, in the unbeaten Cheetahs who will be gunning for their eighth win in a row in the competition.

The Lions have lost all eight of their games so far and even with their reinforcements will go into the match as the underdogs against the Cheetahs, however they will be a lot more competitive than they have been in the competition so far.

Lions (1-15): JP Smith, Jaco Visagie, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Lunga Ncube, Cal Smid, Sibusiso Sangweni, Emmanuel Tshituka, Jarod Cairns, Andre Warner (c), Fred Zeilinga, Stean Pienaar, Manuel Rass, Henco van Wyk, Boldwin Hansen, Tiaan Swanepoel. Bench: Morne Brandon, Heiko Pohlmann, Jannie du Plessis, Junior White, Lindo Ncusane, Sanele Nohamba, Luke Rossouw, Ilunga Mukendi