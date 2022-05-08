Lions’ Nkosi reflects on another Currie Cup defeat: ‘We now know who can play here’

Ross Roche

The Lions’ Currie Cup team showed just how much of an impact a bit of experience can have on the squad as they almost upset the Cheetahs in their match at Ellis Park over the past weekend, eventually going down 35-26.

The two teams went into the match at opposite ends of the log, and in the end finished with the Cheetahs picking up their eighth straight win and Lions their ninth straight loss, but not before the tournament favourites were given a massive scare.

For the second match in a row the Lions played a few of their URC stars and they complimented their young charges superbly, making for an entertaining game that they led for most of it, before being put away in the closing moments once again.

The Lions’ last two games have been a massive step up from their previous matches in the competition, as shown by their improvement from the last time they played the Cheetahs, where they were smashed 66-14.

Lions Currie Cup coach Mziwakhe Nkosi was disappointed with the result, having been in a great position to beat the Cheetahs, but was happy with the progress made, mainly by the young players who will hopefully become the future of the union.

“This competition has been good for us in many ways, including the adversity that we’ve come through in terms of our results. We have been able to see and unearth youngsters who can play at the highest level,” explained Nkosi.

“So it has allowed us to see players who have the aptitude to play at the Currie Cup and URC level, which is very healthy for us as a franchise. Conversely it has helped us to see guys who don’t have the aptitude to play at this level.

“That is where we are as a franchise and that has been eye opening for us. So I am very chuffed with a number of guys who have come through and really put up their hands. There are a variety of guys who have shown they can survive at this level.

“They have proved that over the last two games where they have shown they can play with our best players and the trick for us now is to trust them and back them, so they can show some consistency and hopefully graduate to the next level.”