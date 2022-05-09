WATCH: Lukhanyo Am scores a try in final outing for Kobe Steelers

Sports Reporter

Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am has proved to be a big hit in Japan, but will now return to South Africa where he will try help the Sharks win the United Rugby Championship.

The 28-year-old World Cup-winning centre is expected back in Durban this week after being allowed to play for the Steelers for two months. In that time, Am played a big part in the team’s performances and on Sunday night he signed off with a try against the Shining Arcs.

The return of Am will be a big boost for the Sharks, who have mixed and matched their midfielders in the Bok centre’s absence.

And coach Sean Everitt will be pleased the World Cup winner will be back and available for selection for the team’s final round-robin United Rugby Championship game against Ulster in Ireland next Friday.

The Sharks are third on the points table with 56 points and a win in Ireland could get them to second place, behind Leinster, who cannot be caught. Munster, who are second, also have 56 points and face Leinster in their final game.

In fourth are the Stormers, also 56, and fifth are Ulster with 55 and sixth are the Bulls with 53 points.

It is all set to be a thrilling and very intriguing final round of matches before the quarter-finals.

Am will also return to Durban this week having heard the news that he will possibly have a new midfield partner next season following the Sharks’ signing of one-Test Springbok Rohan Janse van Rensburg, who’s joined from Sale Sharks.